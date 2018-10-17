Wham Cam: Graveyard Shift?

Posted 6:34 am, October 17, 2018, by , Updated at 04:37AM, October 17, 2018

It's almost Halloween so what better time to talk about graveyard shift. Find out how it got its name in this week's Wham Cam.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s