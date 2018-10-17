× Tunkhannock Softball All-Stars Honored in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Their special season may be over, but the girls softball team from Tunkhannock is still getting recognition.

The state Senate and House of Representatives hosted the Tigers in Harrisburg on Wednesday, recognizing players, coaches, and their families.

The girls finished as runners up in the Little League Softball World Series back in August.

The Tunkhannock Tigers ended their run just one game away from a national title.