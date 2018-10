× Second Person Dies after Lycoming County Crash

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A second person has died as the result of a crash in Lycoming County.

Hurley Gordner, 97, of Hughesville, was a passenger in one of the three vehicles involved in Monday’s wreck on Route 220 near Muncy, according to the coroner.

State police say an SUV pulling onto Route 220 was struck by a van, which then struck a third vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was killed.