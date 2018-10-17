× Northumberland County Inmates now Housed in New Jail

COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Northumberland County inmates who have been housed in a state correctional institute have now been transferred to the new county prison.

County commissioners said all the inmates housed at SCI Coal Township were moved into the new facility overnight.

Inmates have been housed in state facilities since the old Northumberland County Prison was destroyed by fire in January of 2015.

The ribbon was cut on the new jail in August on the site of the former Northwestern Academy, which was a juvenile facility.