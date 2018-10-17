No Mega Millions Winner, Jackpot Now $868 Million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There was no winner for Tuesday night's Mega Millions. That means the jackpot is climbing to one of the biggest payouts in history.

The next drawing is Friday, Oct. 19 with an estimated worth of $868 million. It's the second largest payout in lottery history.

The winning numbers on Tuesday were 69, 45, 61, 3, 49, and the Mega Ball was 9.

The cash payout option would be just shy of half a billion dollars.

Tuesday night's jackpot of $667 million was already the largest in Mega Millions history.

If you played the mega millions Tuesday night, don't throw out your ticket yet. Nine people matched all five white balls. One person in Texas won $5 million and the other eight get $1 million each.

Now, there's more than a billion dollars up for grabs between the Mega Millions and the Power Ball drawing.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing Friday night just before Newswatch 16 at 11, and the PowerBall drawing is Wednesday, Oct. 17, before 11 p.m.