Man Locked Up After Leading State Police on Chase With Stolen Bobcat

EAST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is locked up in Schuylkill County after leading state police on a chase with stolen construction equipment.

Police caught up Barron Belsak while he was driving a Bobcat on Ridge Road near New Ringgold earlier this month.

Troopers say the man from New Ringgold hit cruiser with the machine.

He’s locked up on assault, theft and other charges.