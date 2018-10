Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENBURN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Little league players could soon bat under the lights at a complex in Lackawanna County.

The Glenburn Township Zoning Board decided Tuesday night not to appeal a judge's decision to allow Abington Little League to put up lights at Ackerly Field near Clarks Summit.

The board denied the request for lights before.

The little league and zoning board are expected to meet next month to set some rules for the lights in Lackawanna County.