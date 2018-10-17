× Funeral Arrangements for Rep. Sid Michaels Kavulich

TAYLOR, Pa. — Funeral arrangements have been made for Rep. Sid Michaels Kavulich who died Tuesday after complications from surgery.

A viewing for Rep. Kavulich is set for Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Riverside Junior-Senior High School in Taylor.

Transferal to Divine Mercy Parish will take place at 6 p.m. with an evening vigil to follow at 6:30 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 22, at 11 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish, Davis Street, Scranton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services, 516 Fig St., Scranton; Children’s Advocacy Center, 1710 Mulberry St. Scranton 18510, or to the Family Care Center at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, 3400 Spruce St. Philadelphia, 19104.

