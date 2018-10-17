Accused Robbers Admit to Second Credit Union Heist

MILTON, Pa. — Two men suspected in a credit union robbery have admitted to holding up another credit union in Northumberland County.

Police charged Jason Koch, 39, of Montandon, and Ross Earnest, 43, of Milton, with holding up Pinpoint Federal Credit Union on Center Street in Milton last month.

After their arrest, investigators said Koch and Earnest admitted to robbing the Service 1st Federal Credit Union near Milton on September 7.

Both men face additional armed robbery charges.

