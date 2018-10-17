× A Way to Save Honesdale’s Star?

HONESDALE, Pa. — There could be a possible solution to a recent controversy surrounding a Christmas star in Wayne County.

At a special meeting on Monday, borough leaders plan to consider adopting an ordinance making the star on Irving Cliff the Richard B. “Dick” Smith Memorial.

Smith was from Honesdale and wrote the lyrics to “Winter Wonderland.”

Honesdale received a letter from an organization saying the star and a cross, which are lit in a public park, are unconstitutional.