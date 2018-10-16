× WNEP’s Feed A Friend Program 2018 Kicks Off

WNEP’s 34th annual Feed A Friend program is officially underway.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey kicked off the event on Tuesday.

He was joined by campaign volunteers at one of the program’s participating agencies, United Neighborhood Centers in Scranton.

Now through Thanksgiving, the WNEP tradition helps collect non-perishable goods and monetary donations in 18 counties.

Food is then distributed to area families in need this holiday season across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

All donations collected in your county, stay in your county.

If you are an area business, organization or school that would like to become a collection site, click here to learn how to get involved.

WNEP, Pepsi, and PDQ help sponsor Feed A Friend.