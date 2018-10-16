WNEP’s Feed A Friend Program 2018 Kicks Off

Posted 3:29 am, October 16, 2018, by , Updated at 03:28AM, October 16, 2018

WNEP’s 34th annual Feed A Friend program is officially underway.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey kicked off the event on Tuesday.

He was joined by campaign volunteers at one of the program’s participating agencies, United Neighborhood Centers in Scranton.

Now through Thanksgiving, the WNEP tradition helps collect non-perishable goods and monetary donations in 18 counties.

Food is then distributed to area families in need this holiday season across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

All donations collected in your county, stay in your county.

If you are an area business, organization or school that would like to become a collection site, click here to learn how to get involved.

WNEP, Pepsi, and PDQ help sponsor Feed A Friend.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s