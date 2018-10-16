× Wilkes-Barre Crash Victim Remembered

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A crash on North Sherman Street in Wilkes-Barre on Monday night killed two people.

The victims are Keyter Hernandez, 40, of Hanover Township and Susan Gryziec, 67, of Plymouth.

“Sue was a great friend,” Plymouth borough council vice president Frank Coughlin said. “That’s the first thing I want to say. She was just a wonderful, wonderful person. My heart, along with the borough and council and our mayor, goes out to the family.”

Gryziec was a Plymouth native who was very involved in her community. Councilmember Frank Coughlin knew Gryziec very well.

She owned a flower shop on Main Street in the borough and was a member of Plymouth Alive, the organization that puts on Plymouth’s Kielbasa Festival and does other community projects.

“It’s going to be hard to replace her, but we’re not looking to replace anybody,” Coughlin said. “She’s a wonderful person and it’s going to be a big, big hole in everybody’s hearts that she’s gone. It’s a sad day in town. It really is.”

Coughlin said Gryziec had plans to do much more for her community.

“You don’t find that too much now,” Coughlin said. “Somebody that is dedicated like that. You know, people’s lives are busy. Everybody is busy, but to have somebody like that — have her business, have her family and be as dedicated as she was to the town — you don’t find people like that every day.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.