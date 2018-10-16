× Volunteers Marking Storm Drains in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Volunteers are trying to prevent trash from ending up in area waterways.

Members of the Lackawanna River Conservation Association were out in downtown Scranton on Tuesday placing markers near storm drains.

The markers remind people not to dump trash on the street because the city’s storm drains go to the Lackawanna River.

“Just to carry the message to make more people aware of their connection to the watershed. And encourage them to think twice about, ‘Oh, I’m just going to take that little bit of litter that I have and put it in a waste container and not dump it on the street,'” said LRCA’s Bernie McGurl.

The group is working with Pennsylvania American Water to place the markers throughout Lackawanna County. They hope to place about 200 markers on storm drains throughout the county by next spring.