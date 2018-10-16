This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Duck Hunt & White Nose Syndrome Update

Posted 10:31 am, October 16, 2018, by

Coming up this week on POL, we'll take you to the opening day of the duck season in the southern zone.  It was a soggy day but the ducks were flying and the blind was full of laughs.  Plus we'll update you on white nose syndrome and the effects it's having on our bat population.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

