This Week on Coaches Corner: Pick Six, Squib Kick, Wyoming Area’s Head Coach, Marching Madness, Week #9 Picks

Posted 4:44 pm, October 16, 2018, by , Updated at 04:43PM, October 16, 2018

Thursday, October 18, 2018

8:00pm

WNEP2

 

This week on the Corner:

  • Some great play critiques!  Valley View, Montoursville Area, and Jim Thorpe… Did someone say Bucktail?!
  • Wyoming Area Head Coach Randy Spencer – still undefeated!
  • Marching Madness!
  • Viewer Scorecard
  • Picks and Panegyric

