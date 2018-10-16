Mount Carmel Students ‘Think Big’ for Fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. -- Students in a school district in Northumberland County are raising money for kids with cancer by spreading awareness, not only here in Pennsylvania, but all over the world.

"We're more than willing to ship anywhere in the country or the world."

Think big challenge accepted all over the world

And these bracelets are doing some serious traveling. They've now reached 46 states and more than 20 countries on six continents.

This "Think Big Challenge" has even been accepted by modern family's Eric Stonestreet.

"I think they're amazing. I love seeing all the pictures. If I go to Instagram and scroll through, it's always at least one Think Big Challenge," said Mount Carmel sophomore Dani Rae Renno.

"Even the area teams, we have some players wear the Think Big bracelets during the games. It's crazy to think how much it's gone up, even in the sports world," said Mount Carmel junior Nick Troutman.

Students and staff in the Mount Carmel Area School District are selling these bracelets to raise money for families of kids with cancer getting treatment at Janet Weis Children's Hospital near Danville.

"A lot of times when a child is diagnosed with cancer, one of the parents is taking a leave of absence from work. That can be very stressful, not having an income. Think Big is there to alleviate that stress," Cassandra Niglio explained.

It has even been a geography lesson for the elementary students. These fourth graders checked Japan off the list on this day, and they say now, they'll probably never forget where Japan is on the map.

"Every single day the kids walk into social studies class and say, 'Miss Ditchey, did we get any more countries, did we get any other states today?' and it's almost pushed them to learn more about geography and stuff like that," said Mount Carmel elementary teacher Ana Ditchey.

The Think Big Challenge was supposed to be a small fundraiser, part of the larger dance marathon that happens every year at Mount Carmel. In six years, the marathon has raised more than $100,000 for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

This year's marathon is November 3, and students and staff are hoping to break records.

"Our kids here at Mount Carmel think big every day. Through Think Big, they've learned that there are kids that aren't as fortunate as them. They want to help them in any way they can, because I think it makes them realize how lucky they are to have what they have," Ditchey said.

If you know someone who lives in one of the states or countries currently missing on the map, and you'd like to get involved in the Think Big Challenge, you can find more information here.