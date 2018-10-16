Florida Driver Uninjured After Plywood Slices Through Windshield

Posted 12:18 pm, October 16, 2018, by , Updated at 12:17PM, October 16, 2018

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — A driver is lucky to be alive after a large piece of plywood went through the vehicle’s windshield in a freak accident on Friday.

The driver was identified as Rebecca Burgman, 35, of Melbourne, Florida, according to Florida Today

Brevard County Fire Rescue shared images of the incident on Facebook and said that Burgman had minor injuries and refused any additional medical treatment.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that the plywood was being carried by a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck and was not properly secured. The wood flew off the truck as it was driving on Interstate 95 and sliced through the entire windshield of Burgman’s 2016 Honda.

The truck driver, later identified as 51-year-old Jaime Riveira, was ticketed for faulty equipment, according to troopers.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s