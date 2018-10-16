× Columbia County Murder Trial Near Conclusion

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A jury in Columbia County is now deliberating in the case of a man accused of killing his son-in-law near Bloomsburg.

Anthony Franklin, 76, faces life in prison if convicted.

The four-day trial wrapped up Tuesday afternoon with closing arguments.

Franklin is accused of killing Frank Spencer in July of 2012.

Both sides had one last chance to convince the jury of what happened on July 1, 2012, and whether Franklin killed Spencer.

Defense attorney Brian Ulmer told the jury more than 80 pieces of evidence were presented and nothing could be linked to Anthony Franklin. He also said prosecutors did not prove there was any contact between Spencer and Franklin.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Anthony Forray said Franklin admitted to multiple people that he shot and killed Spencer.

There were nearly 40 prosecution witnesses during the four-day trial. Several of those witnesses said Spencer was afraid of Franklin and Franklin’s daughter, Spencer’s ex-wife Maria Sanutti-Spencer.

Spencer was shot twice outside his home near Bloomsburg on July 1, 2012.

Maria Sanutti-Spencer was convicted of murder in 2015. She was sentenced to life in prison.

Franklin fled to Argentina. He was brought back to the U.S. last year to stand trial. He did not testify in his own defense.

Anthony Franklin faces several charges including murder which carries a life sentence.