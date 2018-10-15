× Teen Victims Improving after Susquehanna County Crash

ARARAT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four high school students hurt in a crash Friday are recovering and some say it’s amazing they survived.

A father of one of those crash victims tells Newswatch 16 two of the teens are home now.

At last check, two more are being treated for injuries from that crash.

Some believe the wreck may have been the result of a race to beat the fastest time on Stack Road.

There’s not much left of the Chevy Monte Carlo after a nasty crash on a dirt road Friday in Susquehanna County.

School let out early and four teens were inside. Leah Reyes, Jaycie Conklin, Chris Skurski, and Tim Sweeney are students at Susquehanna Community High School. Three were thrown from the vehicle, and all four were flown to the hospital.

“It’s devastating. I think it’s affected everybody in this area because of that,” said neighbor Jo Ann Hadnagy.

Neighbors along Stack Road near Thompson say this hilly, dirt stretch is notorious for young drivers racing the clock trying to beat time records from one end to the other.

“Apparently, they were trying to break a time record on the road itself. This must have happened before, that kids have come down, scary in itself,” Hadnagy said.

Susquehanna Community School District is in a tight-knit community where everyone knows each other. Friday when those students were in that crash, the district postponed the football game. One of those players was involved in that crash. Now, on Monday, there are school counselors on hand to help students deal with the crash.

“Scary thing, we first heard the news but hopefully everybody is going to make a full recovery. Maybe in the meantime, we can make it easier while they go through that,” said Fr. David Cramer, pastor of St. John the Evangelist parish.

Parishioners at St. John the Evangelist in Susquehanna are helping the victims with care packages and money for travel to and from the hospital.

The crash, though, has already made a lasting impact on lives here in Susquehanna County.

“They’ll never be the same, they’ll always remember Stack Road on that date and what happened. I hope God helps them all,” Hadnagy added.