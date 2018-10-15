Senate Passes Anti-Hazing Bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania will soon have some of the nation's strictest penalties for hazing as an anti-hazing bill is heading to Governor Wolf's desk.

The state Senate passed Senate Bill 1090, known as the Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law.

It's named after the Penn State sophomore who died last year after a night of heavy drinking at the Beta Theta Pi house on Penn State's main campus.

Governor Wolf has said he will sign the bill into law.

Once enacted, the law will require schools to have stronger reporting procedures for hazing. It will also give prosecutors tools to go after people who commit hazing-related crimes.