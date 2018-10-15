Senate Passes Anti-Hazing Bill

Posted 11:25 pm, October 15, 2018, by

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania will soon have some of the nation's strictest penalties for hazing as an anti-hazing bill is heading to Governor Wolf's desk.

The state Senate passed Senate Bill 1090, known as the Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law.

It's named after the Penn State sophomore who died last year after a night of heavy drinking at the Beta Theta Pi house on Penn State's main campus.

Governor Wolf has said he will sign the bill into law.

Once enacted, the law will require schools to have stronger reporting procedures for hazing. It will also give prosecutors tools to go after people who commit hazing-related crimes.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s