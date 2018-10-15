Shoppers Hope Local Stores Stay as Sears Goes Bankrupt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- As Sears fights for financial survival, it announced plans to close more stores by the end of the year.

Several K-Mart stores are also slated to close.

The announcement came as the parent company of Sears and K-Mart filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

"It was very devastating. I love the store. It has everything. We actually since we moved here 24 years ago bought all of our appliances there," said Sue Ellen Walsh, Delaware Water Gap.

Sears at the Stroud Mall is not on the list of stores expected to close as Sears reorganizes its finances.

"Thank God, thank God, yes. I hope we are safe and it will stay in existence for other families to shop and we can enjoy Sears," said Hestelia Alston, East Stroudsburg.

Some shoppers we spoke to say Sears can be a one-stop shop, so they are glad to hear the one at the Stroud Mall isn't on the chopping block.

Angela Martin recently moved from New Jersey to East Stroudsburg.

She says a lot of people are ordering online now and it's hurting big name stores.

She's happy she still has a location close to her.

"I mean Sears is one of those stores that anyone can afford to go to. If they don't get a credit card anywhere else, they can always get one at Sears," said Angela Martin, East Stroudsburg.

"Sears has been in existence for many, many years. It's affordable for families that need clothing, appliances and it's been around for many years. I grew up on Sears," said Alston.

The only closure announced for our area is the K-Mart in Matamoras in Pike County.

Several Sears stores and K-Marts in our area have already closed over the past few years.