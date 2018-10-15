Nittany Lions Look to Replicate Last Year’s Late Season Run

Posted 6:42 pm, October 15, 2018, by

Penn State lost back-to-back games against Ohio State and Michigan State for the second consecutive season. Last year, after the loss to the Spartans, the Nittany Lions ended up winning out and winning the Fiesta Bowl. They hope to replicate that late season run this year.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s