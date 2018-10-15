Penn State lost back-to-back games against Ohio State and Michigan State for the second consecutive season. Last year, after the loss to the Spartans, the Nittany Lions ended up winning out and winning the Fiesta Bowl. They hope to replicate that late season run this year.
Nittany Lions Look to Replicate Last Year’s Late Season Run
-
No. 8 Penn State Upset by Michigan State 21-17
-
James Franklin Still Investing in His Team
-
K.J. Hamler Emerges for Nittany Lions
-
Penn State Survives Upset Bid by Appalachian State
-
Nittany Lions Explain Thought Process on Fourth Down Play Call
-
-
Potts Ready For His Return To The Millionaires Backfield
-
84th Annual Scranton Lions Club 2018 Dream Game Preview
-
Mark Watson Guides City Squad Into 84th Annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game
-
Super 16 Team #4: Hazleton Cougars
-
Penn State Drops Another Heartbreaker to Ohio State
-
-
Report: State Police Helicopters Grounded for Penn State Games
-
Students Enjoying Upgrade at Penn State Schuylkill
-
McGovern Moves From Center To Guard For PSU Offensive Line