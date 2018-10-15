× New Terminal Opens at Williamsport Regional Airport

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — Monday was opening day at the new Williamsport Regional Airport Terminal in Lycoming County.

It’s been under construction for months. The single-floor terminal takes the place of the old one.

The first flight departs at 6:05 a.m. on Monday.

The project was a big one costing more than $16 million. The changes include more food choices, a new passenger loading area, and state-of-the-art safety features.

Passengers say they like the new look and feel, but what they like most is the convenience of flying close to home.

Well the tickets were cheaper because of the dates we got it and it’s convenient,” said Daulton Hoff of Williamsport.

Airport officials say this new terminal is good for everyone.

“We think this is really gonna help our cause. The old building would never have done that, just was too antiquated to handle the passengers, the numbers of passengers and with all the new safety features, just couldn’t do it over there,” explained Tom Hart, Executive Director of the Williamsport Municipal Airport Authority.

Better terminal and bigger planes mean more business for the entire area.

