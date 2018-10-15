× Man Hit and Killed After Falling Out His Own Car

PORT CLINTON, Pa. — A man is dead after getting hit by a car Sunday night in Schuylkill County.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday on Route 61 near Clinton Street in Port Clinton.

According to state police, Michael Andrews, 57, of Port Clinton, fallen onto the road as he was trying to get out of his vehicle.

Troopers say the driver tried to swerve but wasn’t’ able to avoid Andrews.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges will be filed against the driver.