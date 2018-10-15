× In Your Neighborhood

Haunted Lantern Tours

Get ready for a scare with Haunted Lantern Tours Saturday, October 20, in Carbon County. The tours will be at Eckley Miners’ Village in Weatherly starting at 6 p.m. These are an hour and a half guided tours after dark. The village is transformed from a mining town into a place for ghosts and goblins. You can purchase a battery-operated lantern at the gift shop. Admission is $5 for kids ages 6-12 and $10 for adults.

First Memorial Benefit for Jay Nocera

The First Memorial Benefit in honor of Jay Nocera will be Sunday, October 21, in Wyoming County. Come to the Church of the Holy Redeemer in Falls from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The benefit features a pink pumpkin sale, touch a truck, raffle baskets and a 50/50. You’ll also find trunk or treat, kid’s face painting, a cow train ride as well as food and drinks. Proceeds and donations benefit breast cancer research and the Henry Cancer Center.