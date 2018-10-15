Deadly Crash Closes Route 220 near Muncy 

Posted 6:39 pm, October 15, 2018, by , Updated at 06:37PM, October 15, 2018

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Lycoming County.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 220 and Beacon Light Road in Muncy Township, just north of Muncy borough.

Authorities tell Newswatch 16 three vehicles were involved in the wreck. One man is dead. Four other people had to be taken to the hospital.

That stretch of Route 220 is closed while police investigate.

