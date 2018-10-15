× Credit Union Robbed in Forty Fort

FORTY FORT, Pa. — WOD Federal Credit Union in Forty Fort was robbed Monday afternoon. Police are searching for suspects.

After a call about an armed robbery, Forty Fort police, armed with guns, flocked to the WOD Federal Credit Union on Wyoming Avenue in the borough.

“When I saw about seven, eight police cars, but no fire trucks or emergency vehicles, I figured it was a crime situation,” Forty Fort Presbyterian Church Pastor Bill Lukesh said.

Forty Fort police said two men in hoods with guns went into the credit union around lunchtime and demanded money. The police presence prompted a nearby auto store to take precautions.

“We saw the police with rifles, we locked both doors,” Auto Paint World manager Ken Rosa said. “We didn’t know what was going on.”

People Newswatch 16 spoke with said this robbery is so shocking because the credit union is only about 20 yards away from the police station.

“Maybe they think because it’s near the police station, they have their guard down,” Pastor Lukesh said. “I don’t know the thoughts of thieves.”

The pastor at Forty Fort Presbyterian, which is also near the credit union, said despite the robbery, he still feels his church is safe.

“We’re also near the police department,” Pastor Lukesh said. “We have a great police department. I know many of the borough officials. I pray at the meetings. Otherwise, Forty Fort is a great community to live in.”

There were no injuries reported in the robbery. If you have any information about the robbery, you’re asked to call Forty Fort Police.