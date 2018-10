× Crash on I-81 in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash slowed traffic along Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on I-81 north between the River and Davis Street exits.

Police say multiple people were taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

Traffic is down to one lane while police investigate, and the crash is cleared.