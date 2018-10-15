× A Restaurant True to its Heritage

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — In the midst of blighted buildings on Market Street in Shamokin sits Heritage Restaurant. The restaurant opened last week in the former Fan Club building.

Employees say most menu items are made fresh in-house and call it upscale refined comfort food.

“We have a limited, smaller menu, say six or seven main courses, six or seven apps and some soups and salads,” Bill Chesney said.

Chesney is part owner and head chef at Heritage Restaurant. His wife Brittany is general manager.

Bricks and a sign from the former Masonic building in Shamokin, as well as refurbishing this bar from the Coal Hole help keep Heritage Restaurant true to its name.

“The Eagle Silk Mill that we’re trying to pay homage to, the F&S Brewery, the Shamokin Biscuit Company, the Victoria Theater, so the landmarks of the area we are representing heritage rather than just the anthracite coal,” Chesney said.

“They don’t say anything, they just look around. I feel like people are just at a loss for words sometimes,” Brittany Chesney said.

So why Shamokin? Other businesses in the area have closed down, but Chesney sees a lot of potential in the city.

“Shamokin is where we were born and raised. A lot of people say why Shamokin? Instead of going out-of-town, why can’t Shamokin have a great restaurant,” Bill asked.

The restaurant opened last week and has been busy so far.

“The whole community, the support and everything has just been overwhelming,” Brittany said.

Heritage Restaurant is open weekdays for dinner and weekends for lunch and dinner.