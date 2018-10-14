Savoring the Tastes of Hazleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Local restaurants showed off their best flavors in Luzerne County.

The 11th annual Tastes of Hazleton was held at the Laurel Mall on Sunday.

The event featured restaurants and businesses from the Hazleton area as they showcased their food and drink specials. There were also cooking demonstrations.

"It helps Hazleton and the Laurel Mall, which is blooming also," said Ellen Staruch of Hazleton.

Proceeds from the event benefit community projects coordinated by the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce.