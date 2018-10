× PennDOT Closing Lane on I-81 for Emergency Bridge Repairs

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lane closure on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County could impact Monday morning travel.

PennDOT says crews are closing one lane of I-81 north at the junction of Interstates 81 and 80 for emergency bridge repairs.

PennDOT said the closure is expected to last through mid-morning on Monday.