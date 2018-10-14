Kids Enjoy Halloween Party in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Families got together for some Halloween fun in Lackawanna County.

The Lackawanna County Commissioners Office hosted a Halloween Fest at the Electric City Trolley Museum on Sunday.

The event featured games, art, magic, and a costume contest.

"We got a picture with the Christmas tree, then we got a balloon, then we got to see the magic trick, and then we came for a little snack," said Elle Sophia Ruthkosky of Scranton.

Prizes were given out for the prettiest, scariest, funniest, most original, and best superhero costumes.