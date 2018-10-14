James Franklin Still Investing in His Team

Posted 6:38 pm, October 14, 2018, by

After a 21-17 loss to then-unranked Michigan State, Penn State dropped to No. 18 in the week 8 edition of the AP Top 25. The Nittany Lions' stock is falling, but despite the demoralizing loss, Penn State Head Coach James Franklin is still buying shares.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s