Chocoholic Frolic Benefits United Neighborhood Centers

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A big spread was set up for people looking to raise money for an organization that helps others in Scranton.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Scranton Cultural Center Sunday for the annual Chocoholic Frolic.

There were wineries, chocolate makers, and restaurants giving out samples.

"The cause for UNC, and how can you say no to wine and chocolate? This was a good idea to do it this way because everybody gets to enjoy themselves and the money goes to a good cause," said Margie Smith of Scranton.

All the money raised at the event benefits United Neighborhood Centers adult literacy and English as a second language programs.

WNEP-TV is a proud sponsor of the Chocoholic Frolic in Scranton.