MOOSIC, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Moosic overnight.

Crews were called to Birney Avenue in Moosic just before midnight Saturday.

Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 the flames apparently started in the attic. The rest of the home has smoke and water damage.

Officials said no one was hurt.

Birney Avenue was closed in that area for a couple of hours. It is back open.