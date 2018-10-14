34th Annual Tamaqua Heritage Festival

Posted 6:22 pm, October 14, 2018, by , Updated at 05:11PM, October 14, 2018

TAMAQUA, Pa. -- People braved the brisk weather to check out the annual Tamaqua Heritage Festival.

Vendors lined the downtown for the 34th annual event, selling handmade crafts and holiday decorations. There were also museum tours, historical re-enactments, and exhibits.

"They have a lot of little gift tents here. There's lots of things here to do and see, and the museum is really nice that it's open, and you can walk around there as well," said Nancy Knadler of Tamaqua.

This year's theme commemorated the 250th anniversary of the first successful use of anthracite coal in our region.

