Weeks Later, Homeowner Dies After House Explosion in Taylor

TAYLOR, Pa. -- Brian Ott, the owner of the house that exploded in Taylor in August, died Friday afternoon at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.
The Lehigh County coroner ruled Ott's death was due to complications of body burns sustained in the explosion.
Ott was pulled from the rubble of the house nearly two and a half hours after the initial explosion on August 30. Ott was transported by helicopter to a hospital for medical treatment. Crews at the scene told Newswatch 16 Ott had burns over 90 percent of his body.
The explosion was investigated by the Lehigh County Coroner's office, the Taylor Police Department, and a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.
41.389277 -75.720143
albertcohol
Cause of explosion as of now is undetermined.
I know someone who bought a home that passed inspection, yet 10 days later they smelled gas in the home, upon further inspection it was determined that there was 4 gas leaks.
The realtor may have claimed that the home was inspected and it was not, or the inspector was unqualified.
jimbrony
DIY homeowners, shady handymen, gas companies with dwindling skilled workforce, inferior products. Call me old fashioned but I’d rather my home energy source not blow it to bits when there’s a problem.
lickerblisters
What’s up with all these gas explosions across our great nation lately? Obviously there’s a problem.