Weeks Later, Homeowner Dies After House Explosion in Taylor

TAYLOR, Pa. -- Brian Ott, the owner of the house that exploded in Taylor in August, died Friday afternoon at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

The Lehigh County coroner ruled Ott's death was due to complications of body burns sustained in the explosion.

Ott was pulled from the rubble of the house nearly two and a half hours after the initial explosion on August 30. Ott was transported by helicopter to a hospital for medical treatment. Crews at the scene told Newswatch 16 Ott had burns over 90 percent of his body.

The explosion was investigated by the Lehigh County Coroner's office, the Taylor Police Department, and a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.