Third Annual RockToberfest in Lehighton

Posted 6:36 pm, October 13, 2018, by , Updated at 05:46PM, October 13, 2018

LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- A fall festival in Lehighton this weekend is raising awareness and funds to fight breast cancer.

RockToberfest is a two-day event featuring music, a car show, pumpkin painting, and crafts. There are also vendors offering food, beer, and wine.

For the kids, there are bounce houses, rides, and face painting, too.

"It's an awesome feeling just to see the people come out and support us. We just can't thank everyone enough," said Bambi Elsasser, event organizer.

All of the money raised goes to help battle breast cancer right here in Pennsylvania.

