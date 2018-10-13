Second Annual Cabbage Festival in Weatherly

Posted 6:38 pm, October 13, 2018, by , Updated at 06:02PM, October 13, 2018

WEATHERLY, Pa. -- Creative cabbage concoctions were on the menu at a festival in Carbon County.

This was the second year for the Carbon County Cabbage Festival in Weatherly.

The menu included halusky and sauerkraut.

People tell Newswatch 16 vendors came prepared this year.

"A lot of the vendors sold out of food so quick for not anticipating the amount of people that were going to be here, but this year, I feel like everyone came prepared with lots of food, and they have enough to feed everyone," said Jen O'Donnell of Weatherly.

Money raised at the cabbage festival goes to community park projects in Carbon County.

