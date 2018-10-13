More Overnight Gunfire in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Shots were fired in Scranton for the second weekend in a row.
Someone fired several shots and took off in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Police blocked off Cedar Avenue and searched nearby alleys, but no victims were found.
Last weekend, police investigated after someone fired shots on Jefferson Avenue in downtown Scranton.
Scranton police have not released any details on either incident.
41.401253 -75.666357
2 comments
lickerblisters
Just where do these ghetto thugs find the time to fire off shots at 1:00 am? Between raising their families to the utmost highest standards and working two to three jobs a day, I just don’t understand where they find the time.
16viewer
I dunno. Seems to me that the whole complexion of the area has changed in the last few decades.