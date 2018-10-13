More Overnight Gunfire in Scranton

Posted 6:32 pm, October 13, 2018, by , Updated at 04:06PM, October 13, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Shots were fired in Scranton for the second weekend in a row.

Someone fired several shots and took off in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police blocked off Cedar Avenue and searched nearby alleys, but no victims were found.

Last weekend, police investigated after someone fired shots on Jefferson Avenue in downtown Scranton.

Scranton police have not released any details on either incident.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

2 comments