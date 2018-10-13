More Overnight Gunfire in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Shots were fired in Scranton for the second weekend in a row.

Someone fired several shots and took off in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police blocked off Cedar Avenue and searched nearby alleys, but no victims were found.

Last weekend, police investigated after someone fired shots on Jefferson Avenue in downtown Scranton.

Scranton police have not released any details on either incident.