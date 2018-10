Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- Flames damaged a home in Schuylkill County.

Fire crews were called to the two-story house along East Centre Street in Shenandoah just after 10 a.m. Saturday.

Drone video shared with WNEP shows smoke billowing from the home, as crews battled the flames.

There is no word what sparked the fire or if anyone was inside at the time.