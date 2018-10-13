Dunmore Students Rally for Susquehanna Teens Hurt in Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- After four Susquehanna students were hurt in a crash, the school's Friday evening football game against Dunmore was postponed.

A football player and cheerleader were among the students injured in the crash.

Before kickoff on Saturday, Dunmore students held buckets at the entrance to the game, hoping to raise some money for the victims.

This fundraising effort was organized by Dunmore students.

"If it happened here, somebody there would want to do it for us. Despite being rivals on the field, everyone just wants to be together in a time of need like this," said Dunmore student Max Burke.

Dunmore asked all fans to wear blue for a "blue out" in support of the Susquehanna community.

The students hurt in the crash were taken to the hospital. There is no update on their conditions.