On Senior Night, the No. 15 Dunmore football team beat Susquehanna 42-6.
Dunmore Beats Susquehanna 42-6 on Senior Night
-
Girls on the Football Field
-
Super 16: 2018 Football Countdown Rankings
-
Dunmore Students Rally for Susquehanna Teens Hurt in Crash
-
Four Susquehanna Community High School Students Flown to Hospitals after Violent Crash
-
Dunmore Bucks Starting Season without Legendary Coach
-
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #8 2018
-
Susquehanna Tops Lycoming to Claim Stagg Hat Trophy
-
Mark Watson Guides City Squad Into 84th Annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game
-
High School Football Schedule for week of 9/28/2018
-
High School Teen in Coma After Football Injury
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #7 10-5-2018
-
Week #4 High School Football Schedule
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 8/31/2018