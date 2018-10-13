Dunmore Beats Susquehanna 42-6 on Senior Night

Posted 10:51 pm, October 13, 2018, by

On Senior Night, the No. 15 Dunmore football team beat Susquehanna 42-6.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s