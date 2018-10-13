Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- It was a day all about dinosaurs in Bloomsburg.

Hundreds of kids checked out Dino Day at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum.

Exhibits, experiments, and crafts all about dinosaurs were on display. Kids could even interact with a life-sized dinosaur named Tank.

"With it being a half hour ride instead of having to drive to Philly or Harrisburg or someplace like that, I mean this is awesome having this here," said Christine Mayernick of Mount Carmel.

All the money raised helps the Bloomsburg Children's Museum continue community projects and revamp its current dinosaur exhibit.