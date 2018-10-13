× Deadly Motorcycle Crash on I-81 in Luzerne County

ASHLEY, Pa. — A man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle early Saturday morning in Luzerne County.

According to state police, John Teeple, 40, of Scranton, lost control of his motorcycle on Interstate 81 south near the Blackman Street exit (165) just before 5 a.m. He hit a disabled vehicle on the shoulder. Teeple was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.

That part of the interstate was closed for about two hours while police investigated.