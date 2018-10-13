Deadly Motorcycle Crash on I-81 in Luzerne County

Posted 4:22 pm, October 13, 2018, by , Updated at 04:15PM, October 13, 2018

ASHLEY, Pa. — A man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle early Saturday morning in Luzerne County.

According to state police, John Teeple, 40, of Scranton, lost control of his motorcycle on Interstate 81 south near the Blackman Street exit (165) just before 5 a.m. He hit a disabled vehicle on the shoulder. Teeple was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.

That part of the interstate was closed for about two hours while police investigated.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s