OLYPHANT, Pa. -- A cheerleading festival had kids and teens tumbling together in Lackawanna County.

World Cup All Stars in Olyphant hosted the Free Fall Festival to bring several cheer squads together.

Groups showed off their gymnastics skills.

Organizers say they hope to bring more attention to the sport.

Cheerleaders we spoke to say they're just here to have fun.