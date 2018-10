Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILTON, Pa. -- A man is facing armed robbery charges in Northumberland County.

According to Milton police, Reynaldo Vera-Aponte held up the Sunoco A-Plus along Race Street in Milton just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police caught him a short time later in the downtown area of Milton and said he had merchandise and money from the store along with a knife.

Vera-Aponte is locked up in the Centre County jail.