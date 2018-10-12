LIVE High School Football Scores

Talkback 16: Wet Weather, Dead Ducks

Posted 6:13 pm, October 12, 2018, by

Talkback 16 callers sound off on the wet weather and what it could mean for our winter. Another is outraged over the killing of five ducks in Schuylkill County. We begin with calls about another animal abuser and the sentence a Luzerne County judge gave him.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s