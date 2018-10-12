× Ready for Riverfest in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — It’s all about food, crafts, and the Susquehanna River this weekend in Berwick. The eighth annual Riverfest kicked off Friday.

There are vendors as far as the eye can see at Test Track Park in Berwick. They are all here for the eighth annual Berwick Riverfest.

“Lots of food, all different kinds of food, which is cool. We have some craft vendors here. We have some rides for the kids,” said Berwick council member Jay Jarrett.

Berwick Riverfest started in 2011 as a way to promote the area along the Susquehanna River. Organizers expect thousands of people to come to the three-day event at Test Track Park.

“We love it. It’s great,” said Amber Dietterick. “It’s free to get in, it’s free to park. You get the community together. It’s a good time, great food, a lot of fun.”

“It’s free to get in, it’s free to park and I usually buy a lot of bows and a lot of food,” Amanda Otruba said.

There are animals at Riverfest along with games and live music. There are more than 100 food vendors.

Roger Sheesley had been cooking all morning.

“People come looking forward to their vegetables and when it’s cool like this, it’s a perfect treat.”

Riverfest is the last event of the year for many vendors.

“It’s a great venue. They’ve improved things here every single year. They’ve put more and more into it. We see more and more vendors,” Sheesley said.

Berwick Riverfest runs through Sunday in Berwick.