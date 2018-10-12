× Police Chase Leads to Car Theft Charges in Luzerne County

HAZLETON, Pa. — A minor in Hazleton has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle following a police chase.

According to police, the 17-year-old was spotted Friday just after midnight running a stop sign in an Acura MDX.

Police attempted to pull the driver over but they continued driving, running stop signs and red lights.

The teen then crashed into the woods along Juniper Street.

Police say the teen is locked up in a juvenile detention center facing charges of eluding police and theft of a motor vehicle.